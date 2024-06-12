Pathstone Holdings LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 249,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 274,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,985,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $284.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

