Pathstone Holdings LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,077,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. 9,026,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768,569. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

