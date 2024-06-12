Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. 109,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 64.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

