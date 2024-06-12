Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,368.00

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,368 ($55.62) and last traded at GBX 4,300 ($54.76), with a volume of 247835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,252 ($54.14).
Pershing Square Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,059.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,820.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.97 and a beta of 0.97.
About Pershing Square
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
