PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of GHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 265,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,544. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
