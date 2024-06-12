PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 265,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,544. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
