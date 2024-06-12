PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 57,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,846. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.