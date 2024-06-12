Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 2%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 1,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

