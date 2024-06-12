Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 529.8% from the May 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FENG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 9,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.70. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

