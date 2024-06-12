PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Shares Down 1.2%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 1,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.
About PICC Property and Casualty
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.
