PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:PCK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a Special Dividend?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.