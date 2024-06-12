PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

