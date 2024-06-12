Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PDO remained flat at $13.32 on Wednesday. 212,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.