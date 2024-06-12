PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

