Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Mama’s Creations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at $5,688,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,069,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAMA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 559,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,294. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

