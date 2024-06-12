Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 259 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $43,863,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.72. The stock had a trading volume of 411,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

