Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.14. 1,161,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,517. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

