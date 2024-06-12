Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 3,924 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 38.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 967,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 66.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 12.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 393,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 84,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,668 shares in the company, valued at $967,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $83,212.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,967 shares of company stock worth $391,240. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.