Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $9.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.56. The company has a market capitalization of $341.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

