Pitcairn Co. Acquires 18,722 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. 13,799,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,874,420. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

