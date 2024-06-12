Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

