Pitcairn Co. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $910.26. The company had a trading volume of 126,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $944.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $916.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

