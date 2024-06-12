Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $10.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.10. 2,342,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.