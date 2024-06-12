Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,719 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.17. The stock had a trading volume of 551,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,850. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $296.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

