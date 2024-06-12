Pitcairn Co. Sells 342 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.46. 4,104,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

