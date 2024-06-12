Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787,485 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $11,188,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA remained flat at $16.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 654,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,687. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $19.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.