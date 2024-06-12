Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.35% of Plexus worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.4% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Plexus Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. 92,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,206,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,206,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.