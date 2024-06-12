Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.98. 15,068,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 40,125,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.