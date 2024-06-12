Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 318,819 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Vertiv worth $70,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.87. 3,860,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

