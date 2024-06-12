Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 499.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $87,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,837,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.9 %

CRL stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.48. 67,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.