Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $61.25 Million Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,298 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,236,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,236,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

SNDX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 368,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,616. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.