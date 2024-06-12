Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $77.44 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.30% of MasTec worth $77,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 44,834.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,970,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 7,110.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 354,163 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.23.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.69. 129,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.