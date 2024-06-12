Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 22,100 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Nutanix worth $89,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 112,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 484,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

