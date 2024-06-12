Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,885,000 after purchasing an additional 932,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 582,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,569,000 after purchasing an additional 558,038 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 173,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,427. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.