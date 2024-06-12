Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 102,489 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,028 shares of company stock worth $1,859,024. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Crocs Stock Up 2.1 %

CROX stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. 548,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

