Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 135,715 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,768,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.