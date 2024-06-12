Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 651,637 Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 651,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,312,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.47% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ATAT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 2,968,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
