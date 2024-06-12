Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,751,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $15.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $783.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.08 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $847.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

