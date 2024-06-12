Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $10.14 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 130,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in State Street by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,471. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

