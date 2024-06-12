Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 130,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 107,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.64. 2,401,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $237.77. The company has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

