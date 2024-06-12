Point72 Italy S.r.l. Makes New $13.22 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,218,000. General Motors makes up 7.7% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,038 shares of company stock valued at $37,904,396. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,059,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.