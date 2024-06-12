Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 375051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.62.
About Portofino Resources
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Portofino Resources
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Stock Average Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.