Power Corp of Canada Buys 3,536 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. 2,498,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,672,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

