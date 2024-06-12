PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for approximately 1.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $108,799,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after buying an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPL by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,269,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,282 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

PPL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 3,889,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,319. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

