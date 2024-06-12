Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$127.09.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PD stock opened at C$93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.71. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$59.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

