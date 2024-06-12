Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Procore Technologies worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $117,370.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,731 shares of company stock worth $21,342,316 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

