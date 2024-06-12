PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.21

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Featured Articles

