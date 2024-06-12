ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $23.66

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $22.66. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 1,593,968 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $9,704,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.