PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Stock Price Down 16.3%

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Free Report) fell 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
About PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates in three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet; and Fixed Telecommunications. The company offers prepaid and post-paid services, and international and roaming, such as outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.