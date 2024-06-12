PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for PVH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

