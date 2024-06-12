Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $25.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.